To the editor:
When faced with such a serious and threatening issue like climate change, many feel there is little or nothing they can do to help improve the situation. But that is not true, as individuals there are many actions we can take.
The first and most important is to speak out about climate change. Get your voice out there and communicate to your community that looming threat. That could be as simple as writing to local politicians, writing in to newspapers, or addressing the issue at public events.
If you don't feel comfortable speaking out about climate change, making simple changes in your life can also help. Try to use less to no plastic, eat less meat, conserve water and energy, and choose sustainable products when shopping.
The easiest step to make is to switch to reusable bags when shopping. This eliminates waste from plastic bags and prevents them from ending up in landfills or oceans.
Climate change is an issue that we all need to address together. And as an individual. we can begin by starting with small steps by speaking out and making simple changes in our lives.
Megan Pardoe
Nashua, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.