To the editor:
Being a person in his 70s, I have experienced many abnormalities in life.
The 1950s featured air raid drills where elementary school youngsters were instructed to crouch under our classroom desks in case of a Russian nuclear attack. I also remember lining up in school to receive the polio shot when that illness was widespread.
The '60s brought the Cuban Missile Crisis when the world balanced on the brink of nuclear annihilation. Fast-forward through the decades to our new norm.
The quarantine of today, because of COVID-19, has raised new trepidations. I recently shopped for groceries during “senior” hours and witnessed something that really haunted me.
Fellow elders, social distancing, masked, living the new normal. The thing that caught me was their eyes and the fear that was projected. I remember past times, but I don’t recall ever seeing so many people with that somber look.
A John Prine song about the elderly has the line, “Hello, hello in there, hello.” Next time I go “senior” shopping, I will through my masked face, at a comfortable social distance, smile with my eyes and say "hello in there.
May we all pull together and help each other through this present day difficult time and may we all try to be a little kinder than necessary after this runs its course. This too will pass.
Bob Comeau
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.