To the editor:
I am the mother of a Boston ER doctor. I want people to know that socially distancing is making a difference. Thank you to everyone making this sacrifice.
It really is helping to slow the spread, and it is helping to protect our health care providers, first responders and all of those individuals who put themselves in harm’s way every day to make our lives better and safer.
I “speak” to my daughter every day via text, or FaceTime, if her schedule allows. I can’t hug her when she needs it most, so for now, this is the best we have.
She says that as well as working toward slowing the spread, social distancing is also freeing up much-needed space in the ER. People staying home has reduced the number of trauma and accidents they would usually treat, so this helps them to care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients without yet being overwhelmed.
In our city of Newburyport, there has not been a crisis yet, and I hope there never will be. It is easy to get complacent when it is not in your face.
I am begging you all not to fall into that trap. This storm is still brewing, and far from over. Please continue to be vigilant. You are making a difference.
I thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Mary Condella
Newburyport
