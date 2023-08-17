To the editor:
Not long ago, The Daily News ran an article on Mayor Reardon’s creation of a mental health task force ("Newburyport creating mental health task force," May 26, 2023).
According to the article, while on the campaign trail, the mayor learned of an uptick in anxiety and depression believed to be a response to the pandemic. As a social worker, I would like to draw the mayor’s attention to another possible factor impacting mental health. Specifically, gentrification.
I work for an organization that provides assistance to New England fishermen and women. I attend the annual Fishermen’s Forum. This year, the forum included workshops on mental health and substance abuse within the industry. It was here that I was introduced to the relatively new mental health term: "solastalgia".
Solastalgia, first coined by social scientist Glen Albrecht, is defined as “the homesickness you feel when you are still at home, but your home environment is changing in ways you find distressing.”
Although Albrecht’s main focus is on the changes brought about by climate change, other man-made changes such as strip mining and development have been identified as contributors.
Indeed, the fishermen spoke of the impact of climate change on the fishing stock, but they also identified gentrification as a major concern.
With waterfront properties now unaffordable to them, they can no longer live near where they work and obstacles to accessing the waterfront adds further burden. They voiced, as Albrecht describes, “a sense of powerlessness over the unfolding changes.”
There is much in the social science literature on solastalgia, all with common themes, including changes to the physical, cultural and social characters of communities. Similar themes appear in articles on the impact of gentrification.
Several studies conclude that living in a gentrifying neighborhood correlates to a higher prevalence of social isolation, depression and anxiety.
Gentrification directly impacts minorities, the elderly, the financially disadvantaged and working class.
Understandably, renters fare the worst as they live with the ongoing threat of displacement either because of rents becoming unaffordable or the sale of buildings for condo conversion. Anxiety and depression are high among this group.
Homeowners who choose to remain may feel the burden of higher property taxes and higher costs of goods and services as local business increasingly cater to the more affluent.
Researchers also describe the “pressure of displacement” felt by holdout residents. The loss of relied-on family members, friends and neighbors who either choose to or are forced to leave. There is also the loss of favorite shops and other establishments due to rising rents. These establishments serve not only as places of commerce but as sources of social connection.
Dramatic changes in the physical, social and cultural character of neighborhoods can have a negative impact on the social fabric of a community. The loss of the morning discussion group at the Plum Island Coffee Roasters and the current threat to Newburyport cultural touchstones, the Fowles sign comes to mind, as does a downtown that increasingly caters to tourists while ignoring the needs of long-term residents.
It is my hope that the task force members consider the impact of gentrification on our mental health and further, that the mayor balance tourism and development with the social well-being of Newburyport natives and those who have lived here for decades.
MARY ANN MACAULAY
Newburyport
