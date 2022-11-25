To the editor:
At the Nov. 7 Select Board meeting, the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building was discussed. A member of the Finance Committee read a statement in support of spending an additional amount of money to stabilize the building, then "mothball" it for five, six, seven years or more until construction costs come down or a use for it can be found. There was no dollar amount in his statement but the amount of $200,000 was mentioned more than once.
There is no one in town that wants to see that building restored and used more than I do. The town already has about $200,000 invested in the building. To add another $200,000 then let it sit for years makes absolutely no sense to me. That's a total of $400,000 of taxpayer money put into this with no return on our investment. If we are going to put that amount of money into this building the Select Board should apply for $1 million from Community Preservation Act funds an go after as many grants as possible. They are out there. At the special Town Meeting in October and the Nov. 7 Select Board meeting one thing was very clear, most people want to see the building restored, but at someone else's expense.
That building was built in 1900 to honor approximately 275 West Newbury men who fought and died bin the Civil War. Twelve were killed in battle, six died of wounds suffered in battle, six more died of disease and 57 were wounded. By comparison three men were killed in World War I and four were killed in World War II. I do not know of any deaths from the Korean War, Vietnam or later conflicts.
There are at least 14 boxes of material stored at the GAR library dating from the War of 1812 and the Civil War. There are three or four boxes in the 1910 building that have material from World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. If we are not going to preserve and display this mater then it should be thrown out because it's only going to deteriorate and become useless for future generations.
What better way to honor and remember our veterans than to restore an already existing memorial to veterans and turn it into something that they and the community can be proud of. Remember also that a person must have lived in order to be remembered. Not to be remembered is like the person never existed in the first place.
I woulds suggest the building be used to display all of the veterans material we have stored all over town and also to display the town history the Historical Society does not have space for. We will need a new town cemetery sooner rather than later and, along with it, a cemetery commission. That building would be a perfect place for all of this at the same time.
BOB JANES
West Newbury
