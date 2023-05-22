To the editor:
Your article "Homeownership hard to attain in Mass., NH, and nationwide" highlights past and present barriers to housing equity.
In 1987, Bread & Roses Housing in Lawrence emerged as a community land trust to address housing inequity in Greater Lawrence.
Through this model, BRH creates and preserves affordable homeownership opportunities for low-income families by building or renovating homes. Most of our homes built are duplexes, and by using the community land trust model, homes stay affordable in perpetuity and decrease housing costs.
As a housing developer, BRH's barriers are detrimental to creating more homeownership opportunities; barriers include locating affordable land to build, securing funding and opposition to rural development. BRH builds homes to house families of four. Houses constructed by BRH offer three bedrooms and measure approximately 1,600 square feet.
We sell homes to people making 80% of the area median income with a household size of four.
According to HUD for 2023 (https://www.huduser.gov/portal/datasets/il.html) in Greater Newburyport, this equals $118,450, and in the Lawrence area, $94,650.
Using this model, BRH offers homes priced at around $225,000. BRH offers homes, depending on funding, at 60% affordability on a case-by-case basis. Homeownership fosters generational wealth, and affordable homeownership to low-income households provides stability and diminishes economic discrimination.
Low-income households earning $118,450/$94,650 as a family of four typically means that these individuals are hardworking and often working in midlevel career positions.
These households have not had the privilege or pathway to achieving affordable homeownership due to inequity, generational poverty and lack of housing assistance. BRH is committed to rejuvenating neighborhoods and bringing in affordable homeownership for all.
The nation may be in a housing crisis, but solutions exist. Supporting organizations that create affordable homeownership opportunities is a strategy to combat the nation's housing issue. Look into your community and see what steps you can take to sustain and support the future.
ANNMARY I. CONNOR
Executive Director
Bread & Roses Housing
