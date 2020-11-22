To the editor:
... " It Will Come To Pass That Every Braggart Will Be Found An Ass."
--Shakespeare
The poor soul wandering around the White House, prattling about "voter fraud," has consistently presented himself to the electorate as an authoritarian dictator. When he returned from Walter Reed Medical Center after his COVID battle, ascending to a balcony, where he ripped his mask off, I thought "El Duce." But the overall persona presented by this rally loving, adulation craving, insecure man child, was more that of Stewart Smalley than Joseph Stalin.
In the classic Saturday Night Live skit, Daily Affirmation, Al Franken's Smalley character was often championing the show's mantra: "I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and doggone it, people like me." Trump is the only high level public figure I ever recall, that always had to remind the public of how smart and competent he was. He gave himself an "A+" on many of the crises he handled, and labeled himself a "stable genius" from a long line of "very smart people," at least one of which taught at MIT. He claimed to have a "very good brain."
There is no dispute regarding his very good brain, but there are some deficits that bear pointing out. He is severely lacking in "emotional intelligence," which allows people to empathize and engage cooperatively with others. Considering the charmed existence he was born into, he appears to be starkly unhappy. He never smiles, and is incapable of self deprecating humor. As, I believe, Malcolm Forbes once said, "You can easily judge the character of a man by how they treat those who can do nothing for them, or to them." We have all seen how he treats his subordinates, and those he considers to be inferior to him. Also, he surrounds himself with people looking for something from him, or in fear of him. His handlers never trot out any old chums from the Kew-Forrest school, or Wharton to speak on his behalf.
All of this might make for a sympathetic character, were it not for the fact that he traffics in cruelty and humiliation of others. He clearly exposed his black heart to the world when he mocked a disabled reporter. On camera no less. Imagine how he behaves when no one in looking or listening. Any other time, or era in modern politics, and his career would have been over. His supporters claim that the venom spewing malcontent is not really him, but that he is playing to his base. All 73,615,814 of them. Yikes!
Michael O'Donnell
Newburyport
