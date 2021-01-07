To the editor:
Thousands of developmentally disabled adults, who because of their disabilities are unable to work and live on their own and rely on Social Security Income (SSI) as their only source of income, were not only cheated out of the 2020 economic stimulus payment but are now being cheated out of the current round of payments that they should be entitled to.
Because many of these disabled adults are living with their parents and can be claimed on the parents' taxes as dependents, they not only do not receive the payment, but the parents are not entitled to receive the additional per dependent amount that was given because they are considered adults.
The maximum amount SSI pays these disabled adults is $794 per month. They are expected to pay for their housing, medical, food and other costs of living on what amounts to 26% below the federal poverty level for 2020.
As usual, the federal government discriminates against and discounts the thousands of disabled adults living in the U.S.
NormaJean Fowler
Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.