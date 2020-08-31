To the editor:
Some thoughts for Robert Roy, the Salisbury businessman. Perhaps he could consider some new elements for his roadside show. He could regale his horn-honking supporters with a few burning crosses, perhaps some life-sized figures dressed as KKK folks. Also, how about some Nazi flags? I'm sure Mr. Roy, who stated that his signs were about satire, could find some truly clever satire in the dehumanization and genocide of other groups of people besides Blacks and women. And as he shows his respect for the Confederate flag and its representation of subjugation and legal murder, he could show his respect for the Nazi flag and its symbol of white supremacy and genocide in the Fatherland during Hitler's reign. And I'm sure your hero, Mr. Trump, would be glad to pose for a photo-op. He could post all his racist and sexist quotes on signs on your property, although I'm not sure you would have enough room. Why, in the true Trump spirit, you could even charge your horn-honking pals to come enjoy the show.
Or maybe Mr. Roy could attempt to do something else. He could read Martin Luther King's "Letter From A Birmingham Jail."
One last thought for Mr. Roy. There used to be slogan, "If you think education is expensive, try ignorance."
Richard Spada
Newburyport
