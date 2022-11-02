To the editor:
How can I get me some of that SEL? It seems these local Citizens for Responsible Education members could really benefit from receiving their own instruction on social-emotional learning.
From the Massachusetts Department of Education website: the SEL core competencies include self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making.
Mr. Baribeault of this CRE claimed in a recent letter they want a civil dialogue, yet they brought in a well-known homophobic election denier to moderate their recent forum.
Are these CRE people also going to demand we teach children that Biden was not the legitimately elected president? I strongly suggest as a public service, the schools put on an adult session that outlines a sample of their SEL teachings.
After that, the CRE people can follow with a sample of their proposed alternate teachings on this. Under some ground rules, CRE would be allowed to include some revisionist history and why LGBTQ identity and rights awareness are bad for children. Put this on YouTube for all the world to see just how crazy they are.
Lost in this brouhaha with the Parks Department is former Mayor Holaday’s admission she ripped up an internal report concerning some financial irregularities at the Parks Department.
Was this ripping up of documents an isolated incident or a well-known behavior by our former mayor? Will we soon hear about Trump-like antics with document-clogged bathrooms at Newburyport City Hall?
Mayor Reardon ran in part on the promise of transparency and not exhibiting behaviors like this. I have a suggestion for turning the volume down on this whole parks thing. Mayor Reardon should just apologize with something like, “I would like to apologize to the citizens of Newburyport for my handling of this Parks Department reorganization. In my attempt to navigate through some thorny personnel issues, I ended up making things much worse.”
And finally, we have been hearing from some local Republican politicians to pay no attention to what is going on with Trump and his MAGA Republicans at the national level. As it turns out, we can look no further than the West Newbury Republican Town Committee, which recently sponsored a showing of the debunked election conspiracy film “2000 Mules.”
This should be enough to scare every voter in the Merrimac Valley. Some people say we are blessed to have some moderate Republicans representing us at the State House. In my view, moderate Republicans are only blind in one eye.
They do, however, all have blood on their hands for either voting for Trump or staying associated with the Republican Party. The best way to show our disapproval is to not vote for any Republicans up and down the ballot.
This includes not voting for C.J. Fitzwater, Lenny Mirra, and yes, even Bruce Tarr. The best way to combat the threat to democracy, women’s rights and LGBTQ rights is to thoroughly reject all candidates associated with the Republican Party.
FRANK MOORE
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.