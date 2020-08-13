To the editor:
As I write this, our country has had almost 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and we have had more than 160,000 COVID-19 deaths.
On Friday, The New York Times reported that over the past month, about 1.9 million Americans tested positive for the virus – more than five times as many as in all of Europe, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Australia combined and these areas have more than twice our population.
Our economy has been devastated, millions are unemployed, and there is no end in sight. We need to get the virus under control or face many more deaths and much more devastation to our economy.
In the early days of the pandemic, we were told that we didn’t need to wear masks. At that time, we didn’t know enough about how the virus spread and there was already a shortage of PPE.
But as we became aware of how the virus spread and that even homemade masks could help control its spread, wearing a mask quickly became a political statement. This has been devastating for our country and has prevented us from controlling the virus.
We don’t think our freedoms are being abridged when we are required to stop at traffic signals. And we stop, not just because it’s the law, but because it protects us as well as other people. Why can’t we view wearing a mask in a pandemic the same way?
And, why can’t we view it as patriotic to wear a mask? Isn’t it patriotic for each of us to do what we can to overcome the biggest threat to the health of our people and our economy in 100 years?
Wearing a mask and social distancing really can make a difference in controlling the pandemic. It's something we can do for each other and for our country. Let’s all just do it.
Patricia A. Torkildson
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.