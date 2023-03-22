To the editor:
The Emma L. Andrews Library & Community Center thanks all of those who attended its March 11 Souper Saturday event to help raise money to support this summer’s Cool Summer Programs for children.
Attendees were thrilled to have this much-loved fundraiser back. There was opportunity for them to visit and reconnect after the long absence when such gatherings were restricted.
The soups were prepared by volunteers as were desserts, all of which were enjoyed by those who came. The event was made possible with the help of so many that it would be difficult to name them all.
We can, however, invite you to come to the “Emma” at 77 Purchase St., get to know us, and enjoy this treasure with all that it has to offer both adults and children.
JEANETTE ISABELLA
Emma L. Andrews Library & Community Center
Newburyport
