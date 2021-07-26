To the editor:
Now that most of the Clipper City Rail Trail has been completed, our city is faced with an ongoing challenge.
That is, sidewalk and street repair. Some of this has started in the North and West ends. The South End, however, continues to suffer with probably the most rutted and potholed streets anywhere.
Federal Street, with its many stately early houses and tree-lined sidewalks, should be one of Newburyport’s signature roadways.
The many narrow streets running to and from Federal Street have been in miserable shape for years. Mayor Donna Holaday has ignored this area.
Hopefully, our soon-to-be new mayor will take a better approach.
Paul Mendelson
Newburyport
