To the editor:
Last week, The Daily News featured a story ("Newburyport students clean headstones at local cemeteries, April 28, 2023) about the community service work completed by the Rupert Nock Middle School grade seven students at our local cemeteries.
Although the credit largely rests with the students who worked so hard and completed this community service, we would also like to recognize Ghlee Woodworth for her efforts and time last week.
Ghlee has been partnering with teachers on various projects over the past decade and gives tireless time and support to our community, its public grounds and our local students.
Whether it is the restoration work completed in the local cemeteries, her preservation of our local history or the thousands of volunteer hours given with local organizations such as the Newburyport Public Library, Ghlee has been a tremendous asset to our community, the schools and local organizations for decades.
Last week, Ghlee spent over 30 hours preparing projects for students, working alongside them and teaching them about the process of tombstone restoration, the importance of community service and the history of Newburyport.
Her selfless giving and community service is an inspiration that deserves more than recognition and appreciation; however, we would like to simply say thank-you and hope that her tenacious spirit of community service inspires others and that they look to give back to their community for years to come.
JOHN WEBBER
Social studies teacher
Nock Middle School
Newburyport
