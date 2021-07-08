To the editor:
I want to thank The Daily News for its coverage of last week’s unprovoked stabbing of Rabbi Shlomo Noginski outside a Jewish Day School in Brighton (“Rabbi stabbed; suspect held,” July 5).
It’s important that the Jewish community and the broader community be aware of the violence and hate directed toward Jews that has sadly become all too common.
The news of Rabbi Noginski’s stabbing was especially jarring, as it came just days after a suspected white supremacist killed two African Americans in Winthrop, leaving behind racist and anti-Semitic screeds.
The horrific stabbing in Brighton is under investigation to determine if it was in fact a hate crime, yet, regardless of the intent of the perpetrator, the effect on our Jewish community is the same.
In the words of Rabbi Marc Baker, president of Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Boston, “I don’t think there’s a member of our Jewish community who did not hear about this stabbing and think to themselves, ‘Oh my God, it’s happened here in Boston.’”
Anti-Semitism has invaded the daily lives of the American Jewish community as anti-Semitic acts, including bullying, vandalism and violence, occur around the country and around the world on a daily basis.
The Anti-Defamation League lists 40 reports of anti-Semitic incidents in the month of June, five of which occurred in Massachusetts (https://www.adl.org/education-and-resources/resource-knowledge-base/adl-tracker-of-antisemitic-incidents?field_incident_location_state_target_id=All&page=4), and sadly, since this list comprises only incidents that get reported to the ADL, it likely represents only a fraction of a much larger, and scarier, whole.
Only through continued vigilance, and the support of our friends and neighbors in the greater community, can we hope to stand up to these hateful forces.
Alex Matthews
Congregational leader
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Newburyport
