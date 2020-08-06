To the editor:
Massachusetts, as well as the rest of the country, is facing an unprecedented economic challenge due to COVID-19.
Revenues have dropped precipitously as sales have plummeted and restaurants and stores have closed. Many of our fellow citizens are out of work and in danger of losing their homes as they struggle to make rent or mortgage payments.
It is obvious that the state must take a hard look at its budget and revenue stream to survive this crisis. There are two ways to address this problem: cut services or raise revenues.
This crisis has demonstrated the vulnerability of low-wage workers in our state, especially people of color, immigrants and residents of low-income communities, and has also shown the inadequacy of our social safety net.
Therefore, cutting vital services is not an option at this time. Rather, it is time to seriously talk about raising taxes on large, profitable corporations and their wealthy shareholders.
Raise Up Massachusetts, a coalition of community groups, faith-based organizations and labor unions, has proposed three ways to do this: increase the tax rate on corporate profits, tax profits shifted overseas by increasing the global intangible low-taxed income, and increase the tax rate that investors pay on unearned income.
It is estimated that instituting these changes could create over a billion dollars in increased revenues for the state.
I urge citizens of the Greater Newburyport area to support these initiatives and to ask their state legislators to support them as well.
Annie Maurer
Newburyport
