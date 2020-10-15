To the editor:
We are writing to support the reelection of Jim Kelcourse to the House of Representatives.
For several years, he has assisted our family with navigating the endless red tape in getting the correct health benefits for our disabled son (who is a fellow Amesbury High School graduate).
Issues that have taken us sometimes several months to address have been resolved by his office within a few days of us reaching out to him. He has always been willing to help, no matter your party affiliation.
We are extremely grateful for all of his hard work that he has done for both our family and community, and that is why we will be voting for him again next month.
Roger and Beverly Beaulieu
Amesbury
