To the editor:
Silence is complicity.
Joe Biden has been using this phrase recently, and he’s right, especially when it comes to racism. We have a troubling example of silence as complicity here in Essex County’s First Essex District.
As described in Aug. 20 Daily News, “Robert Roy, the owner of Rob Roy Auto at 49 Main St., Salisbury, has been adorning his front lawn with pro-Donald Trump signs for the past five years.”
Most recently his sign put up the Confederate battle flag with the caption “Thousands of good Americans bled for this flag. Respect your history or be doomed to repeat it.” The week previous his sign referred to “Biden and His Ho”.
He told The News that statements like these are “just my ongoing series of Republican signs.”
Given the cognitive limitations of the Conspiracy-Theorist-in-Chief, maybe the Confederate battle flag has become a Republican sign/meme. But I know that this flag for what it is: a symbol of bigotry, brutal suppression, ignorance and treason.
Mr. Roy is a vociferous supporter of James Kelcourse, our district’s Republican representative in the Statehouse. So far, to my knowledge, Jim Kelcourse has had no comment about this supporter. Continued silence constitutes complicity with Roy’s Ideas and behavior.
I call upon Rep. Kelcourse to denounce the hatred embodied by the Confederate flag, to renounce Mr. Roy as a supporter and to state that these views are not welcomed by the Republican Party of Massachusetts.
Michael Sales
Newburyport
