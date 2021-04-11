To the editor:
There are two concrete actions the city of Newburyport can take immediately to combat anti-Semitism and promote Holocaust education and awareness.
The first is to follow the town of Sharon’s lead and adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism: a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities. The definition creates a framework for educating about anti-Semitism and for providing a tool to identify anti-Semitism.
The second action Newburyport can take is to proclaim Jan. 27 International Holocaust Remembrance Day and dedicate time during the month of January for Holocaust education and programming. This day was first officially proclaimed by the United Nations in 2005. Mayor Ted Bettencourt of Peabody was the first North Shore elected official to issue such a proclamation, and cities and towns are following suit.
Lappin Foundation is available to provide educational resources and programming about the Holocaust for the city of Newburyport.
Deborah L. Coltin
Executive Director
