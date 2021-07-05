To the editor:
Thankful really doesn’t fit the good feelings, but it will have to do here. How does one put into words additions to the quality of life in our area?
Four years ago, the City of Newburyport Parks Department allowed volunteers to start converting an approximately 600-square-foot weed-filled knoll into the beautiful garden it is today. They have continued their support with two sitting stones and more. Thank you, Lise Reid, parks director, and Mike Hennessy, parks manager!
Since 2017, 46 (and counting) area residents, Atria Merrimack Place retirement community, Bird Watcher’s Supply and Gifts, Newburyport Horticultural Society, Wolfe Hill Garden Center and tourists have donated a birdbath, birdhouses, chimes, original art, bird feeders, bird food, plants and gift cards to the Newburyport Community Butterfly Garden. The result is a beautiful garden for butterflies, birds and pollinators. Thank you all!
Our outreach for support now has a GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/newburyport-community-butterfly-garden.
Funds received from the GoFundMe will go toward an educational poster about endangered monarch butterflies on a metal sign similar to the one now at the beautiful edible garden (also on the Clipper City Rail Trail and just a couple of hundred yards north).
In September and October, we will have lots of room for any full sun perennial flowers that folks may like to donate. Just let us know then through www.NextDoor.com or by contacting us at NBPT108@gmail.com.
Stop by the garden. Come for the beauty — stay for the awe.
The Newburyport Community Butterfly Garden is next to Oak Hill Cemetery just north of Parker Street.
Because there are only four parking spaces there, most folks walk south along the rail trail from March’s Hill at High Street.
Walt Thompson
Newburyport
