To the editor:
Thank you Newburyport School District. Thank you for promoting values and behaviors critical to civil society. Thank you for reinforcing responsibility, respect, kindness, empathy and accountability. Thank you for helping my kids to be good kids. These are not controversial concepts. They are necessary to establishing a safe, productive school environment for all students.
Later this month the Citizens for Responsible Education are hosting speaker Jennifer McWilliams, who claims that “our education system is training our children to be their own demise and dismantle the only country in the world that was founded on liberty and to prevent tyranny” (from McWilliams’ blog). McWilliams’ argument is essentially that there is a nationwide conspiracy reaching into all levels of our education system designed to indoctrinate our children and ruin America.
It’s a shame the library chose not to allow CRE members to post flyers for this event, although one can hardly blame them for balking at supporting a group who advocates book banning. The irony of the situation should be lost on exactly no one.
That said, sunlight is the best astringent. People should go to the CRE event and ask critical questions of McWilliams. Test her opinions against your own experience in Newburyport. Personally, I have seen nothing but upside from the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports programs, values and behaviors reinforced in the schools my daughters attend. That’s not because I’m a socialist left-wing liberal determined to ruin America. It’s because I recognize that the schools have a role to play, and a vested interest in, enforcing the fundamentals of good citizenship.
Schools are charged with educating students from all walks of life. Kids walk in the door with a range of experiences, values, beliefs and baggage. At a basic level, schools need to establish a baseline of expected behavior so teachers can teach and students can learn. Social emotional learning is helping schools do this effectively and that benefits everyone.
Let’s stop second-guessing the district’s motives based on a theory which rests on the premise that everything the district says about social emotional learning must be a lie. The district has been transparent about social emotional learning, the reading material available in the library (including the process for objecting to those materials), and the overall goals of the curriculum. Teachers, administrators and the School Committee could do with a little less criticism and a little more respect for their professional experience.
STACEY MACMILLAN Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.