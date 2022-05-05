To the editor:
We are very disturbed by the animosity and drama surrounding the Triton Regional School Committee races. Supporters of all five candidates have engaged in behavior that is detrimental to this race and our community. We are calling for this to cease as it is unfair to the students and staff of the district, to the residents of our three member communities, and to the board and its work. We ask that voters judge the candidates based on their own words and merits, and that candidates' supporters be respectful and considerate moving forward.
LINDA LITCOFSKY and NERISSA WALLEN
(The writers are members of the Triton Regional School Committee; chair from Salisbury and vice chair from Rowley, respectively)
