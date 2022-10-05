To the editor:
I got exposed to sexual information from a book in 1954, I was 9 years old and in the third grade.
As I got off the school bus, a fifth-grader whispered a four-letter word to me that is widely associated with sexual intercourse.
Never having heard this word and having no idea what it meant, I said the word to Mom and Dad at dinnertime. As you might expect, this created a bit of an uproar. Mom and Dad exchanged a meaningful look, and Mom told me that she’d explain it.
Fortunately for me, I had an older brother, and somebody must have whispered the same word to him because Mom brought out the book “Being Born,” sat me down, read the book to me out loud over the next few days.
After all that, Mom said, “So, Michael, what do you think?” To which I responded, “Now I know what that word means.”
In the 1950s, I went to segregated schools with another 250 kids from many economic backgrounds. A lot of people think America was never “greater” than it was then. I cannot imagine that the use of that word or interest in it at school has declined since then.
Although I learned the word, I had little to no interest in the topic. At 9 years old, I was in the middle of latency period. Like a lot of prepuberty kids, I didn’t have any interest in sex itself, but I found the information to be helpful and fascinating. That helped me later in life.
If you think a book is objectionable, it’s probably a good idea to read it closely. Maybe, stop using the lens of “right” or “moral” while reading the book, and wonder if some of the information in the book might be compassionate toward or useful to some kid or demographic group. Maybe, think about a book that helped you with your own psychosexual development.
Like guns, sex is everywhere in American popular culture. And there are a lot of people who make money off of sexualizing life.
Some of that sensationalism probably seeps into children now, latency or not, and that is unfortunate. But the life stories and professionalism of many/most of the people who write books for children are deep and frequently inspiring. Most of these authors care deeply about children.
MICHAEL SALES
Newburyport
