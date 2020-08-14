To the editor:
While I appreciate Jennifer Solis’ attempt to condense two hours of public hearing into a concise article (Daily News, Aug. 13) about preserving town trees on Cottage Road, I must disagree with how she paraphrased my comments. She conveyed the exact opposite of what I wanted to express.
Do I personally believe that Newbury’s town boards and departments are in cahoots with developers and intentionally give them preferential treatment? Nope. Do I think Mark DePiero likes to give the impression that the rules do not apply to him? Absolutely.
I never said that Mark DePiero has the town in his pocket. Anyone who wants to hear exactly what I said can watch the July 29th hearing on YouTube and fast-forward to 1:37:00. I said: “there are people in Newbury who have said to me and have said to my neighbors you’re never going to get anywhere with this because Mark DePiero has the town of Newbury in his pocket. He has the town offices in his pocket. He has the selectmen in his pocket. And I don’t actually believe that – but the optics are not good with this.”
My point was there is a tremendous amount of cynicism and distrust about the town government’s motives and any action that appears to confirm those suspicions makes the situation worse. Actions speak louder than words: the town boards and departments must be explicit in their transparency and impartiality and must hold all landowners – including developers like Mark DePiero – accountable to the same rules.
I believe cynicism about “the way things get done here” damages everything the government and its citizens try to do for the town’s sake. Some of this is the fault of actual shenanigans by previous administrations and their cronies. Some of it is due to the town’s occasional lack of helpfulness, timeliness or even competence with citizen’s concerns.
But also to blame is the average citizen’s ignorance of the laws and how local government works. Most don’t understand that by the time they appear before a particular board with the issue they feel so passionate about, the outcome is already very constrained by regulations already in place. Boards can only act within the parameters of their own rules and the state’s laws - even if they would personally prefer another outcome and despite any public outcry. The real shame is that we repeatedly do not understand our own rules and regulations until it’s too late.
One group who does understand the rules and regulations exceptionally well: the developers and speculators who help craft the laws and who take advantage of the opportunities they find in towns with lax zoning, planning, historic and conservation bylaws.
We can talk about master plans and “community values” and open spaces forever. Without historic preservation districts, community preservation funds and other protective measures in place before a town asset is threatened, we have very few options to protect and preserve the irreplaceable that makes Newbury itself.
It’s long, long past time.
Michele Augeri
Newbury
