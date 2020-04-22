To the editor:
Recently, I’ve spoken to a lot of people who are understandably stressed out by the current pandemic.
A common theme seems to be that they are spending a lot of time watching endless TV news and feel overloaded. And that is understandable.
Well, I have a suggestion: Turn off the TV news and read your newspaper. When you watch TV news, they push story after story at you, and most people just sit there and watch. No wonder you feel stressed and overloaded.
When reading a newspaper, you pull the news by choosing when and what you want to read. If you feel like reading every story, that’s your choice, and if you just want the facts of our current situation, then it’s your choice to read only what is important to you.
Personally, I read The Boston Globe for overall news and The Daily News for local stories. I find this a very effective way of avoiding overload and staying informed.
And this is one aspect of our lives that we can control. Give it a try.
Russ Seidel
Newburyport
