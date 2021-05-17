To the editor:
In regard to the proposed building development on Forest Road, Salisbury, I would like to make a comment.
I was so pleased to read what Robert Straubel wrote recently (letter to the editor, May 12) about it. He proves to be a very astute person. I can only say I totally agree with him. He was right on the mark and I couldn't say it any better.
He said Salisbury deserves better. We have had some developments not far from where I live. They are no distractions at all and really look good.
This developer has built here before. He's left his mark. He has no idea of esthetics. That would be an eyesore to Forest Road.
We should strive to try to make the town great as it is.
Robert L. Chouinard
Salisbury
The letter writer has been a Salisbury resident for 75 years.
