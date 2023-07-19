To the editor:
Have you been hot, flooded or breathing in smoke in the last few weeks? Climate change impacts are hitting hard already, and the world is far from having greenhouse gas emissions under control. It’s time for strong legislation to turn this around.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is set to be reintroduced soon in Congress. This legislation would use a cash-back carbon price to drive U.S. emissions down to net zero by 2050, protect low- and middle-income households, and incentivize other countries to price their pollution through a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).
Congress needs to see that citizens support impactful legislation on climate change, so please email Sen. Shaheen, Sen. Hassan, Rep. Kuster and Rep. Pappas to ask them to support carbon fee and dividend legislation in the 118th Congress at cclusa.org/write-cfd.
KATHARINE GAGE
Windham, N.H.
