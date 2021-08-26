To the editor:
My name is Sam Cooper. I am 19 years old, and am an incoming freshman at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
For many years now, I have lived in the same neighborhood as Mrs. Sarah Hall, and seen what type of person she is — dedicated and passionate.
Being friendly with her son, Nate, I have also been able to observe how kind of a mother and human being she is. Sarah Hall is someone who not only cares deeply about her children, but also shows her dedication to the youth of our city in numerous other ways.
From her endless work within the Newburyport Public Schools to the reopening task force I met with her about last summer, Sarah Hall demonstrates leadership skills, work ethic, and is someone who cares about those around her.
During my sophomore, junior and part of senior year at Newburyport High School, I was also able to work with Mrs. Sarah Hall in a local organization called ACES Alliance.
Her ability to work through challenges, present creative ideas, and help guide a diverse group of people became more evident to me each meeting.
These are traits that I believe are crucial for someone to have as a member of the Newburyport School Committee, and Mrs. Hall conveys these traits every day.
Sam Cooper
Newburyport
