To the editor:
As a student, I naturally spend a lot of time thinking about my career and my life after college.
As I get ready to trade in final exams and campus parties for a 9-to-5 workday, I sometimes wonder whether I am ready for the new financial responsibilities that come with independence.
Luckily, I chose to major in business, and feel fairly confident in my ability to plan for living expenses, do my own taxes, and (hopefully) invest wisely post-graduation.
However, I have become increasingly aware of the fact that many of my peers are not nearly as confident in their own ability to operate when they set out on their own.
And in no way is this their fault; nearly everyone who does not deliberately pursue financial education is more or less allowed to go through their entire time in school paying little to no mind to this critical part of their future.
The simple fact is, you shouldn’t need to have a business degree to be confident in your ability to pursue financial wellness or deal with everyday questions of money.
Especially during a time where about two-thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, it is more important than ever that our schools give young people like me the tools they need to navigate the next stage of their lives and pursue financial security.
For schools which have already attempted to address this issue, keep going. Teaching kids about money needs to be an integral part of schooling at every level, especially for a generation inheriting a challenging job market and a student loan crisis.
For schools who continue to ignore this issue, it’s time to wake up and face reality; we’ve been sending ill-equipped students into an unforgiving financial landscape for far too long.
Jake Boland
Amesbury
