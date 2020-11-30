To the editor:
I am stunned to read Heather Alterisio’s article about the community read of “Just Mercy.”
Alterisio mentions “a Black man put on death row for the murder of a white woman.” Why isn’t the word “white” capitalized?
As a white man, I am shocked that The Daily News allows this racist double standard. Will there be a correction and apology? What is going on here?
Bradley A. Green
Newburyport
Editor’s note: As a member of The Associated Press, the newspaper follows AP style for abbreviations, capitalizations and other facets of writing. The AP began capitalizing “Black” earlier this year, “in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense, conveying an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa,” according to the news service. For more on this: https://apnews.com/article/9105661462.
