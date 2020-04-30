To the editor:
I was disappointed with Colleen Turner Secino’s letter to the editor on April 23.
I am a trustee of the bank as well as a longtime Newburyport resident. I have been involved with the bank since 1998.
It seems like now that the bank has met its parking requirements as well as all setbacks and height restrictions, the narrative changes to “greed.” To assert the bank is greedy could not be further from the truth. The bank’s record of community support both monetarily and through its leadership speaks for itself.
As to Ms. Secino’s assertion that the bank is “as far from being a community bank as is humanly possible” is laughable. Its recent response to its customers in addressing their needs during the COVID-19 crises along with their charitable foundation donation to local food pantries this past month are just a recent example of its involvement in the community.
The bank consistently displays its willingness to be a great corporate citizen and has done so and will continue to do so throughout this process. It has made numerous design revisions based upon comments from the Historical Commission, Planning Board and neighbors.
The bank is located in a commercially zoned area. Successful businesses in highly regulated industries need to grow and expand to survive and stay independent. In fact, during the ‘70s, there were at least five community-owned banks on State Street. Today, there are only two.
The downtown was built on keeping institutional businesses in the downtown – insurance companies, banks, the post office, City Hall, as a mechanism to draw patrons to other more transient businesses like retail and restaurants.
They provide local job opportunities, offer loans and services to local businesses so they in turn can grow and succeed and, more importantly, contribute significantly to the local tax base.
Change is hard. I do not expect the abutters to ever be satisfied with an addition to the building.
However, Newburyport needs to support local businesses to succeed and expand in Newburyport while maintaining the historic character of the surrounding neighborhood. The revised plans will accomplish this.
John F. Leary
Newburyport
