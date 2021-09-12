To the editor:
The Rowley Public Library is pleased to announce another successful Summer Reading Program this year, largely due to the enthusiastic support of our sponsors!
By summer’s end, our youth participants read 58,000 minutes and the library was able to run an inspired hybrid summer reading program for local families, which included pop-ups, in-person programming, in-person performers and our popular activity bags.
Our adult participants read 242 books and enjoyed in-person music and jewelry-making programs.
On behalf of the library and all of the Summer Reading Program participants, I would like to thank The Friends of the Rowley Public Library, the Rowley Cultural Council, the Massachusetts Library System, and the Collaborative Summer Library Program without whose help our summer would have been a bust!
Teri Bennett
Rowley Public Library
