To the editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank our local police department. Police officers put their lives on the line every day and they are especially at risk during these uncertain times.
The few times I needed to call the police, they responded quickly. A few months ago, I spotted a man in the wee hours passed out in the freezing rain on the front stairs of a local business. I called the police and they responded right away to assist this fellow.
Our local police in Salisbury, along with our Chamber of Commerce, has hosted a series of community service programs such as a shooter response workshop in business environments as well as other safety-related workshops.
I would also like to thank retired Officer Tom Hanshaw for his informative articles in The Daily News such as "scam alerts."
In addition, I would like to thank Rep. Jim Kelcourse for supporting our much-needed police force by voting "no" on H4860. Please vote to reelect Jim in this election. We need people like him who care about the safety and welfare of our community.
As the daughter of a former police officer, I know firsthand the dangers, the downright disrespect, and the stress that comes with the job. My father was not only just a patrolman but as a police officer, he was involved in community service as well.
He was generally a "good guy" cop. And I fully acknowledge there are "bad apples" out there as well just like there are corrupt financial advisers, sleezy contractors, pervert coaches, and the list goes on. Those toxic people should be called out and dealt with accordingly.
In conclusion, I am asking you to support and thank your local police. They are your first responders. They are also your parents, friends, neighbors, sons and daughters.
Veronica Atlantis
Salisbury
