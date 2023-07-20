To the editor:
The Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Cultural Development will be hearing testimony regarding the proposed bill An Act Relative to the Use of Elephants, Big Cats, Giraffes, and Bears in Traveling Exhibits and Shows, on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the State House in Boston, but they are also accepting written testimony via email. You can make a big impact by emailing your support to derek.dunlea@mahouse.gov and gabrielle.hanson@masenate.gov.
Why support this legislation? While being exhibited at The Big E in 2019, an elephant named Beulah died of septicemia from a painful uterine infection. Beulah had spent most of her 54 years of life in captivity after being captured as a baby in the wild and sold to a private company as a 6-year-old.
The company that owned Beulah was cited over the years with 50 Animal Welfare Act violations for various offenses, according to the MSPCA, but these violations did not prevent them from owning and exhibiting Beulah and using her for entertainment, including rides, at venues like fairs.
Life traveling to and from fairs and circuses is very harsh for wild animals as it deprives them of the ability to engage in natural behaviors, of the ability to socialize as they would in the wild and prevents them from getting adequate exercise. They are also subject to confinement, including during long drives which are stressful, and to being chained and to abusive training methods.
Circuses and traveling shows also present a health and safety hazard to the public. Born Free's website details the injuries sustained by hundreds of people, including children, from contact with wild animals used in these outdated forms of entertainment.
Elephants can carry tuberculosis, a zoonotic disease (meaning it can transfer from animals to humans). According to the CDC, TB carried by elephants once used in the circus was linked to an outbreak affecting 13 people in Tennessee, though only one of the people had had direct contact with the infected elephant.
This form of entertainment is outdated. Human performers like acrobats, Cirque-du-Soleil style performers, and even aquatic performers, are replacing animal acts. Some of these include Circus Smirkus and Circus Italia.
Please submit written testimony in favor of the Act Relative to the Use of Elephants, Big Cats, Giraffes, and Bears in Traveling Exhibits and Shows.
LINDSEY FELDMAN
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.