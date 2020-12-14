To the editor:
In addition to providing much-needed and economic relief for our communities from this COVID-19 crisis, I would like to see our Legislature provide relief to many of our citizens who are terminally ill with illnesses like cancer and heart disease by passing The End of Life Options Act (H.4782).
The Public Health Committee took the first step and passed it on May 29. It is in the Health Care Finance Committee. The Boston Globe released a poll recently that showed 70% of the public supports passing such a bill.
I support it because I was a hospice nurse in Washington state for years. I know I do not want to go through the pain that my patients went through when I begin to die.
Terminally ill, mentally capable people should have the option of medical compassionate aid like Maine, Vermont, New Jersey and seven other states like Washington state have authorized over the past 23 years.
Kathleen Stearns
Amesbury
