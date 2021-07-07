To the editor:
Rep. Annie Kuster is one of 75 co-sponsors on an important climate bill to put the U.S. on a path to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, create affordable clean energy, put money in people's pockets and save lives.
This bill, called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, uses the cash-back carbon pricing policy that is supported by economists, citizens and businesses alike.
Please email or call your congressmen to ask them to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Thank you!
Katharine Gage
Windham, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.