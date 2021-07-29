To the editor:
I am writing in response to three letters that have misrepresented the public debate on voter ID.
Three writers in the last few weeks have brought up incomplete narratives about how voter ID disenfranchises certain minority groups from voting.
And to be sure, in some instances, politicians have weaponized these voter ID laws. But they’re missing one key point: voters generally want voter ID laws, and they want them done correctly.
Polls show that the vast majority of voters support voter ID laws and this is true among all groups, including Democrats and minorities. In June, a poll from Forbes found that 81% of Americans and 62% of Democrats approved of voter ID laws.
In March, a Rasmussen poll found that support for voter ID laws enjoyed support of 69% of Black Americans and 82% of other nonwhite minorities.
Americans realize that an ID is needed to get on an airplane, to enter federal buildings, and to exercise Second Amendment rights, so it’s not unreasonable to require an ID for voting.
That is why 36 states already have a voter ID law, including other New England states like New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Moreover, virtually every European country requires an ID to vote.
Is it important that we ensure access to proper identification? Absolutely. It is important that these voter ID laws be inclusive as certain individuals face natural barriers to obtaining proper identification.
That means allowing more than just a driver's license to suffice as ID – bank statements, permits, paid bills or even a voting-specific ID card should count.
If there is a ballot question on creating a voter ID law here in Massachusetts, I will strongly consider supporting it, and I certainly believe that it would pass.
When letter writers take swipes at officeholders they do not like or support, they should not misrepresent the facts, especially when their view is on the losing side of the court of public opinion.
John Olds
Merrimac
