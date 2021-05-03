To the editor:
I am urging Newbury residents to support incumbent Select Board members Geof Walker and Alicia Greco in their reelection to the Newbury Select Board.
Geof and Alicia have the knowledge and experience, working alongside our Finance Committee and town administrator, to keep Newbury on its current path of financial success.
As well, Geof and Alicia were hands on and ever present, meeting with local and state health and safety professionals to ensure the well-being of our entire community through the COVID pandemic.
I’ve seen some discussion posts that have us looking backward, i.e. “should have kept a volunteer fire dept., should never have built a new police station, porta-potties are just fine on our beautiful beachfront, can’t afford to increase school spending,” etc., etc.
Most of us recognize there is much more to a community’s offering than just its tax rate, and how fortunate are we that ours remains quite low compared to our surrounding communities.
That low tax rate is a direct result of the strong financial experience and planning these two individuals bring to the board. Instituting saving programs in preparation for upcoming repairs and known capital expenses is good fiscal practice, not overspending.
With the kind of experience Geof and Alicia bring, Newbury can continue to provide and afford our residents a well-respected school system, solid infrastructure systems, and up-to-date amenities for all to depend upon and enjoy.
Our new police station is the result of their dedication and hard work, something we taxpayers should be very proud of.
Add to that achievement, some future needs and ideas: a facility for our senior center, getting Town Hall out of very expensive rental space, and a financial commitment to make our premier beachfront property a welcoming and safe environment. I am confident with their continued efforts and guidance, we can accomplish many of these goals.
This is a time for experienced financial leadership and I urge my fellow Newbury residents to cast your votes for Geof and Alicia.
Their tireless commitment to the town of Newbury should be rewarded with your vote of confidence.
Patty Schuler
Plum Island
