To the editor:
The Pentucket Arts Foundation wishes to publicly thank the Essex County Community Foundation for the generous $2,000 donation it made this month to our all-volunteer, nonprofit arts organization.
Funding last summer from ECCF made it possible for us to bring a unique and inspiring multiweek Tape Art Festival to the Pentucket region in July; and once again, they are stepping up to support the arts in our community with their help during this unprecedented time.
To date, Massachusetts cultural organizations have reportedly lost more than $55.7 million in revenues and individual artists have lost millions so far — with more economic loss likely.
As with so many other cultural organizations in this era of social distancing, the Pentucket Arts Foundation has canceled two community events for April and is uncertain of the future of this season.
The arts play a vital role in bringing us joy, allow us to cathartically express grief and fear, and can connect us all to our shared humanity during the difficult days ahead.
ECCF’s financial assistance to our local artists and fine and performing arts organizations — both large and small — does more than help pay the bills and ease the struggle of the creative industry to continue producing at this critical time.
Sue Stasiuk
Co-chair
Pentucket Arts Foundation
