To the editor:
I support the latest expansion proposal from the Institution for Savings corporate offices at 93 State St. in Newburyport.
As a local businessperson with buildings and a home in town, I feel that as a community we must support the bank for the following reasons:
First, we are watching businesses close one by one in our beloved downtown due to COVID-19 restrictions and the resulting decrease in visitors to our community. The fact that the Institution for Savings is expanding despite the pandemic is admirable and something to be supported.
While our company has only called Newburyport home since 1987, we remember how the downtown had to be resurrected not long before we arrived, and we hope that it will not descend into ruin once more.
Through all of Newburyport’s challenges and successes, the Institution for Savings has been a cornerstone of the downtown throughout the bank’s 200-year history. We must accommodate the bank’s needs to keep it in Newburyport so it can remain an anchor service provider and employer in our downtown for years to come.
Second, there is no question that the proposal is well within city zoning regulations. While abutters can ask for certain concessions, it is unreasonable for Newburyport to stifle local business from expanding within our code.
In addition, the design proposals harken back to Newburyport’s rich heritage as both a Colonial city and a mill city, which I feel are a tasteful enhancement to the neighborhood.
Finally, an interesting challenge in a video put out by opponents to the expansion is for the bank to consider a short-term “pivot” into mobile and remote banking due to COVID-19 rather than expanding their offices.
However, these impersonal options are not consistent with the bank’s business model, which emphasizes great service. The Institution for Savings is committed for the long term to remain a local bank with impeccable customer service that will hopefully be face to face soon.
I support and appreciate the bank’s personalized approach and hope to see it grow despite the availability of faceless disruptive technologies.
I ask the Planning Board to quickly approve the bank’s latest design for the benefit of our downtown and the community.
Brian Zampell
Newburyport
