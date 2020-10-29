To the editor:
I’m a strong, strong supporter of Amber Hewett for our state rep. in the 1st Essex District.
It is an easy decision for me. I met Amber about 18 months ago through The Women in Action Huddle. She was contemplating a run at that time. We sat for coffee several times and ended up revealing much about our hopes and beliefs and convictions.
Her run seemed ambitious and bold to me, and I wondered was she too young, not seasoned enough? I am humbled to admit those biases and proud to tell you, now knowing Amber personally, that she is indeed the kind of human being that you want to be representing you at the Statehouse.
She is going to sit down with you, listen and talk with you, and pursue bills and initiatives that will bring positive – and noticeable — change to your lives in this district.
You will feel heard, and when you feel heard, you will want to engage more in all the ways that will help your ideas find purchase in your communities. She is ambitious for good, solid change, the kind of change we so need. But we have to get her there. We have to be willing to take risks, to step out in support of new, young voices as part of our national dialogue.
It. Is. So. Time.
Time to return to the best principles we were founded on; the upstarts and new thinkers, the risk takers and those whose true north is a common language of inclusion in a land full of differences.
Let us choose to embrace a new generation of women and men who have something to give and something to teach. Why is it so difficult to see and embrace change as a positive and ordained part of our lives and country? We need to give every qualified newcomer a chance to have her voice and her convictions, her point of view heard at the highest levels.
It is time for the old guard of white men to move over and give the newcomers — the young and bold — a chance to govern. Go do something else! Your wisdom and energy will always be needed.
Our lives literally depend on new, smart, caring, ambitious, loud young people, everywhere from the Statehouse to the White House.
Vote for Amber Hewett.
Paula Estey
Newburyport
