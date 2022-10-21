To the editor:
I was lucky enough to choose to move to Newburyport. I was lucky enough to choose to send my two children to the public schools in this great city.
I am now in my 10th year of that journey and just wanted to express my gratitude and respect for the administrators, faculty and staff across the entire district for their professionalism, dedication and unconditional care for our students. This includes the application of the social-emotional learning curriculum.
Professionally, I am a speech and language pathologist with a vested interest in developing functional, social, pragmatic communication skills in the pediatric population I work with.
I find that the SEL program and my professional training often go hand in hand to support children of all ages who need to learn how to manage the nuances of group dynamics across all settings from classrooms and playgrounds to sports and individual friendships.
I am proud of and grateful for our teachers and support staff for giving all of our students the language and strategies to manage conflicts respectfully, to be inclusive and thoughtful of all students, and to feel empowered by their own individual strengths as well as their challenges and differences. Well done, Newburyport Public Schools district.
DANA RIMER
Newburyport
