To the editor:
Newbury residents have an opportunity on May 11. They can participate in the future of their town by voting.
This year, they have a choice between two Select Board incumbents up for reelection or a new candidate to fill one of those two slots.
There are times when new options can be beneficial. But there are also times when maintaining stability and continuity is the more appropriate course of action.
Think for a moment of a time when you were responsible for hiring or recruiting someone to join your team or workforce. You would assess your needs prior to placing an ad, and likely select the applicant that was best suited, based on experience, qualifications, contributions perhaps already made, and references.
As a part of that equation, you would also assess the candidate’s temperament, people skills, ability to be a team player, goals and expectations. If you were to select a candidate for the job who had no prior experience in a similar position and no demonstrated relevant skill set, you would expect that candidate to face a huge learning curve.
In the case of our town government, such a candidate could set back the continuous and significant progress that the Select Board has made in bringing Newbury out of a very precarious financial position. One might also wonder what a candidate’s agenda might be in wanting a job he or she has no experience in. A good question to assess of any candidate, but particularly an inexperienced one.
In this coming election, we have two well-qualified and experienced incumbents, Alicia Greco and Geof Walker, who have demonstrated their people skills and their ability to be team players, who have made countless contributions over the years, and who have ample municipal government experience.
They gained experience on town committees prior to running for Select Board positions. They have demonstrated their intentions and been a part of Newbury’s "recovery" (Walker for a longer tenure than Greco) from its financial low to our current AAA bond rate.
Why would we want to turn away either of these two dedicated Select Board members for a relatively unknown candidate with no municipal experience or qualifications?
I would consider support of that candidate if he had some town government experience and track record that I could assess and compare, but for now, please join me in voting for Select Board stability and continuity of progress by voting for Alicia Greco and Geof Walker.
Darcy Holland
Newbury
