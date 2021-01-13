To the editor:
What should our national response to the actions of President Trump, and those citizens that pledge allegiance to him, look like?
I have heard the voices of those who wish to keep calm and hold tight until he leaves office. The rationale for this choice is that he has only very few days in office and if held accountable, his followers will inflict more terror upon our democracy.
I find this reasoning as troubling as President Trumps’s flagrant disregard for our government and its elections. To paraphrase a 5th century Greek philosopher: The words of truth are simple ... the words of injustice require clever treatment.
In my mind, the truth of this matter is simple. President Trump lost the 2020 election. President Trump does not want the vote of American citizens to stand. He blazed a trail of ineffectual legal challenges, fed his followers a steady diet of blatant lies about the election process, and culminated his crusade by inciting those followers to assault our Capitol and lawmakers.
I do not think that flinching in response to intimidation (real or conjectured) reflects the true spirit of our citizenry.
Rather, I hope we respond with a full-throated voice of unity in support of our democratic way of life and the rule of law. Let us truly be “the home of the brave.”
Barbara Wood
Byfield
