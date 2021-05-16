To the editor:
Here are quotes from four of the people responsible for governing us:
From House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA): “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election. I think that is all over with.”
From Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY): “I don’t think anyone on our side has been arguing that [voter fraud] has been pervasive all over the country.”
From Representative Andrew Clyde (R-GA): “…if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit…."
And from the former president concerning Jan. 6: “It was zero threat… they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards.”
I keep mulling over these quotes. None of them reflect the reality we see. Regarding Mr. McCarthy’s statement about election results, the former president questions the legitimacy of the election every day and is determined to punish those who refuse to support his lie that he won. Regarding Mr. McConnell’s suggestion that no one is arguing that voter fraud is pervasive, then why are so many states proposing laws that will create additional hurdles for some people to vote? If there is no suggestion of pervasive voter fraud, why change state voter laws? And how did a situation that posed “no threat” result in five deaths, 140 injured officers, over $30 million in building damage, and millions for calling in the National Guard. Finally, to equate the behavior of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists to Capitol ”tourists” who were “kissing and hugging” security forces is an absurdity demonstrating a brazen disregard for truth.
Since these quotes, and the manifold false statements the former president originated and his followers supported, are not literally true, they must have a purpose beyond their literal meaning. What is that purpose?
To remain in power for the sake of power?
To lower the outrage Americans should feel about the insurrection and the insurrectionists?
To point blame in a direction other than the culpable parties?
To bend our government until it is twisted into an autocracy or oligarchy?
By definition, Jan. 6 was an insurrection, and the former president and his followers are covering it with a blanket of falsehoods, minimizing its magnitude in their attempt to escape blame and regain power. They are reinterpreting the Capitol breach to deny their culpability, challenging a fair election with the Big Lie, and distorting our form of government in the process.
My hope is that the branch of the Republican Party that Liz Cheney represents succeeds in keeping our former president and other like-minded autocrats from gaining power in the future. And I hope that we stop creating hurdles for some people to vote and support all voters. The original Lincoln Republicans believed that America must stand on the principle that everyone is created equal. If we don’t support this principle, we don’t support the basis for the American ideal.
Donna Franz
Newburyport
