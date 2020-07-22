To the editor:
With the new school year quickly approaching, much talk is circulating concerning COVID-19 protocol. Let's not forget about other school matters at hand such as the Keeping Girls in School Act.
Around the world, many girls between the ages of 10 to 19 are being kept from gaining an education and forced to stay home in order to begin young mother roles. This creates a large intellectual barrier between males and females and in turn affects the economy in a negative way.
If girls were getting equal education rights in these countries, this would then boost the economy and create a positive impact on low-income communities.
I urge Sen. Elizabeth Warren to take a step and support the Keeping Girls in School Act to build toward empowering young women and closing the gender gap that is presently in place.
Cailey Melville
Haverhill
