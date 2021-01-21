To the editor:
I am writing this on MLK Day – the one federal holiday dedicated to service, for volunteering to improve your community.
While COVID-19 is keeping many of us home, here is one big way you can help today:
Newburyport Youth Services has been serving children in our community since my grown boys were very young. How lucky we are to have this amazing resource and the equally amazing and dedicated staff who support positive youth development through recreation programs, youth and family support services.
NYS has a unique chance – right now – to gain a great location for a permanent home and are asking the city and all of us to support their proposal to renovate and move to 57 Low St. This is a centrally located, long-term solution for space that is close to the city’s schools.
My kids went to the 100-year-old Brown School in the South End where NYS is currently housed. While I have many fond memories, this building is not the right facility.
I am urging the mayor and the City Council to support this request and approve the NYS plan to renovate 57 Low St. and provide our youth the modern, safe and permanent home they deserve.
To find out more and to support and sign their petition, visit: https://friendsofnys.org/ and see all the great programs they offer at https://newburyportyouthservices.com/.
Elaine Fearnley
Newburyport
