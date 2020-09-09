To the editor:
I’m writing to express my support for the End of Life Options Act (H.4782/S.2745), and I urge its passage by the Massachusetts Legislature when it reconvenes this month in special session.
Despite the availability of hospice and palliative care services, in too many cases people still die in great pain and unrelieved suffering.
Terminally ill residents of Massachusetts should have the option to make end-of-life care decisions that are right for them and that align with their values, priorities and beliefs.
This “death with dignity” bill would help terminally ill individuals avoid pain and suffering, frustration and loss of dignity. Nine other states and the District of Columbia have already passed similar legislation.
The bill has many built-in safeguards and is entirely voluntary for patients, physicians and pharmacists. Sixty-six state legislators have signed on to co-sponsor this bill, and the majority of physician members of the Massachusetts Medical Society support the concept.
I believe that the time has come to pass this law, so that people facing unrelenting pain at the end of life have a viable choice available to them. Please join me in urging our state legislators to pass the End of Life Options Act.
Consider also contacting the chairs of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing — Rep. Daniel Cullinane (daniel.cullinane@mahouse.gov) and Sen. Cindy Friedman (cindy.friedman@masenate.gov) — before which the bill is currently pending.
Paula Breger
West Newbury
