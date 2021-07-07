To the editor:
I am writing in regards to the recent Newbury COA meeting held on June 21.
The agenda was for the approval of the plan to consider combining the Town Hall and the COA in the same location at 25 High Road, which included tearing down the existing building and sharing the building with the Town Hall.
At the meeting, if you haven't watched it on Youtube, Evelyn Noyes wanted to make an amendment, that a committee be formed to discuss other other locations to consider that would be more suitable for parking and outdoor space and less traffic congestion.
I realized that they were only supposed to OK the space for the floor plan and that it was able to serve the needs of the COA and send it over to the Select Board for their approval, but as we all know that certain Select Board members have been wanting tear down the existing Town Hall for years and it was voted in favor of renovating the existing Town Hall to suit the needs of the Town Hall only.
They seem to think if they combine the two they will get their new, over-sized building, that is not suitable for the size of the lot, amount of parking available, outside area for senior activities, adding to the congestion surrounding the corner of Morgan Avenue and High Road, with the coming and goings of police, fire and ambulance, town business, and commercial and residential traffic – on top of that the senior buses and vehicles.
Newbury needs to look at all different locations to give the COA a proper site suitable for their needs inside and out.
Then at the June 21st meeting a vote was taken and three voted for the amendment and two against exploring other alternatives. One of members said she was confused with her vote and meant to vote against, but it was already on record before she realized she had made a mistake which was unfortunate for her.
The COA meeting results went to the Select Board where Alicia Greco, JR Colby and Jeff Walker decided to not reappoint the two people that voted in favor of forming a committee to look into other possibilities. So, they appointed Damon Jespersen and Charles Bear to replace Evelyn Noyes and Jeannie Cunningham.
I have yet to know what qualification they have to replace Evelyn Noyes who has been an advocate for seniors of Newbury for over 40 years and Jeannie Cunningham as a retired highly qualified nurse, and served on various boards and committees at hospitals.
Needless to say, they had a redo of the COA meeting, the very next day with town counsel present and the vote went through again with the confused member who is the chair being able to change her vote.
This feels and smells like it was political pay back by Alicia Greco, JR Colby and Jeff Walker not reappointing Evelyn Noyes and Jeannie Cunningham.
You have all heard of the saying: If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is usually a duck.
Karen Morse
Byfield
