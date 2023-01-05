To the editor:
Editor's note: Karen Trowbridge leads the Newburyport Democratic City Committee
Wednesday afternoon, in a move that can only be described as stunning, the state legislature swore in Lenny Mirra as the next state rep for the second Essex District -- or at least a placeholder rep until the results of the recount in that district could be reviewed by a State House committee.
The fact is, Kristin Kassner won that recount by a single vote a month ago, during a long and tedious process where each ballot in the six towns of Georgetown, Hamilton, Ipswich, Newbury, Rowley and Topsfield were scrutinized by election officials in the presence of representatives of both campaigns.
Kassner was certified as the winner several weeks ago, and it wasn’t until after that certification that Mirra filed his lawsuits, asking the justice system to look first at numerous ballots, and then just at two. His lawsuits were dismissed, his appeals rejected, and as of Tuesday the results of the recount were standing firm.
But he and his lawyers somehow convinced the legislature to swear him in. They could have delayed swearing in any legislator, as they did in a parallel recount case, but they returned him to office as the “incumbent” until they could conduct their own review.
The fact is, the Second Essex just underwent a total redistricting, leaving Mirra the incumbent in only two of the six towns. And besides, how could the certified results of the election be ignored, especially when all attempts to appeal those results have clearly and decisively failed?
What happened on Wednesday was not only unjust, but it represents a trend we are seeing from Republicans around the country – a disregard for the decision of the voters – and in this case a rejection of the efforts of several hundred election officials and campaign reps. Those who participated in the recount will attest to how painstaking the process was. Mirra had the right to ask for ballots to be reviewed once, but his efforts have been rejected twice now, and he’s still fighting.
I sincerely hope that the legislature will conduct their review of the recount quickly and ensure that the rightful candidate represents the newly formed second Essex district. There was absolutely no justification for handing the seat to Mirra and disregarding the long and thorough process that led to Kassner being declared and certified as the winner.
KAREN TROWBRIDGE
Newburyport
